Amit Shah Calls for Change in Jharkhand, Targeting CM Hemant Soren

In a fiery pre-election rally, Union Home Minister Amit Shah launched a scathing critique of Jharkhand's Chief Minister, Hemant Soren, labeling him as "corrupt." Speaking in Hazaribagh, Shah urged voters to 'take revenge' against the alleged injustices faced by backward classes in the state.

He questioned the Soren government's unfulfilled promises, particularly its vow to generate 5 lakh jobs annually, criticizing its failure to meet such targets. Asserting the BJP's commitment, Shah pledged to deliver over 2 lakh government jobs if his party regains power and criticized the opposition's offer of unemployment allowances as unfulfilled promises.

Highlighting issues of law and order, Shah accused Soren's allies of corruption and rising crime rates, with a promised formation of an SIT by the BJP for accountability. Painting a vision for Jharkhand, he promised employment boosts, welfare schemes, and state development, ahead of elections on November 13 and 20.

(With inputs from agencies.)