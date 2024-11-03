Left Menu

Political Turmoil in Maharashtra: A Possible Shift in Alliances

NCP leader Jitendra Awhad predicts a withdrawal of support to the BJP from allies Nitish Kumar and Chandrababu Naidu if the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) secures victory in the upcoming Maharashtra elections. He criticizes the current government for financial instability and communal issues.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thane | Updated: 03-11-2024 18:17 IST | Created: 03-11-2024 18:17 IST
NCP leader Jitendra Awhad has suggested that prominent BJP allies, Nitish Kumar of JD(U) and TDP leader N Chandrababu Naidu, may retract their support for the BJP-led central government if the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) triumphs in the Maharashtra assembly elections.

Speaking at a rally in Mumbra, Awhad criticized the Ekanath Shinde government, accusing it of financial mismanagement and an inability to maintain peace. He claimed that the BJP's coalition cannot afford basic expenses, and further criticized Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar for aligning with the RSS.

As the election approaches, tensions heighten with accusations against CM Shinde for associating with controversial religious figures. Awhad's comments come amid his electoral contest in the Mumbra-Kalwa constituency against NCP's Najeeb Mulla.

(With inputs from agencies.)

