Left Menu

Swing State Showdown: Key Election Day Timelines Revealed

On Election Day, key battleground states like Arizona, Georgia, Michigan, Nevada, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, and Wisconsin are crucial for determining the winner. With polling times spanning four time zones, careful attention is required. Kamala Harris and Donald Trump have campaigned most, targeting the decisive 270 Electoral College votes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 03-11-2024 18:46 IST | Created: 03-11-2024 18:46 IST
Swing State Showdown: Key Election Day Timelines Revealed
  • Country:
  • United States

As Election Day approaches, all eyes are on seven pivotal states: Arizona, Georgia, Michigan, Nevada, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, and Wisconsin. These battlegrounds are instrumental in determining the pursuit of the necessary 270 Electoral College votes to secure victory.

High-profile visits from Vice President Kamala Harris and former President Donald Trump mark these states as strategic targets. Their emphasis underscores the critical role these regions play in shaping the outcome of the presidential race.

The timeline varies across different time zones, with polls opening and closing at specific intervals. Arizona and Wisconsin both close at 9 pm ET, while other states have varying schedules, making it a logistical challenge to keep tabs on results as they trickle in.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Union Votes Could Determine Kamala Harris' Fate in Upcoming Election

Union Votes Could Determine Kamala Harris' Fate in Upcoming Election

 Global
2
Ballot Battle: Pennsylvania Court Steps in to Ensure Voting Access

Ballot Battle: Pennsylvania Court Steps in to Ensure Voting Access

 Global
3
A Battle for Milwaukee: Trump and Harris Rev Up Campaigns in Key Wisconsin Stronghold

A Battle for Milwaukee: Trump and Harris Rev Up Campaigns in Key Wisconsin S...

 United States
4
Legal Battles and Election Drama: The 2024 Campaign Challenge

Legal Battles and Election Drama: The 2024 Campaign Challenge

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Independent Validation for Sustainable Development: A World Bank Evaluation Guide

Rising Remittances and Tourism Propel Nepal's Economy, But Debt Costs Loom

Towards Sustainable Wealth: Why Water Valuation Matters in National Accounting

Managing E-Waste in Off-Grid Solar: A Circular Economy Approach for Lasting Impact

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024