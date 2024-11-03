Swing State Showdown: Key Election Day Timelines Revealed

As Election Day approaches, all eyes are on seven pivotal states: Arizona, Georgia, Michigan, Nevada, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, and Wisconsin. These battlegrounds are instrumental in determining the pursuit of the necessary 270 Electoral College votes to secure victory.

High-profile visits from Vice President Kamala Harris and former President Donald Trump mark these states as strategic targets. Their emphasis underscores the critical role these regions play in shaping the outcome of the presidential race.

The timeline varies across different time zones, with polls opening and closing at specific intervals. Arizona and Wisconsin both close at 9 pm ET, while other states have varying schedules, making it a logistical challenge to keep tabs on results as they trickle in.

(With inputs from agencies.)