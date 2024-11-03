Left Menu

Congress Criticizes BJP's 'Polarisation Agenda' in Jharkhand Polls

The Congress has criticized the BJP's manifesto for the Jharkhand assembly polls, accusing it of focusing solely on polarisation and communal tensions. Congress leader Jairam Ramesh claims that BJP's failure to address key issues, such as the state's development and caste census, highlights its weak campaign strategy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 03-11-2024 18:54 IST | Created: 03-11-2024 18:54 IST
The Congress on Sunday accused the BJP of centering its Jharkhand assembly poll manifesto on polarisation and spreading communal tensions. Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh, in a post on X, criticized the language used by Union Home Minister Amit Shah during the manifesto unveiling, claiming it incites religious prejudice and hatred.

Ramesh highlighted the BJP's silence on crucial issues like the caste census and the Union Government's duty to ensure development in Jharkhand. The Congress leader emphasized the party's strategy lacks substantive answers to the successful schemes of the JMM-INC government, relying instead on divisive rhetoric.

Additionally, Ramesh questioned the BJP's accountability regarding the delay in releasing Rs 1.36 lakh crore in pending coal royalties to Jharkhand. He urged them to justify this delay and address the non-payment issues before canvassing for votes in the state.

(With inputs from agencies.)

