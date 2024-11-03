Left Menu

Strategizing the Inaugural Jammu & Kashmir Assembly Session

A joint meeting of the National Conference and Congress legislature parties was held to strategize for the first session of the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly. Chief Minister Omar Abdullah attended the meeting, which aimed to finalize the nominee for the speaker's post. Separate meetings were initially conducted.

A strategic meeting involving legislature parties from both the National Conference and Congress commenced on Sunday, marking a preparatory step for the inaugural session of the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly.

Chief Minister Omar Abdullah was in attendance as discussions began at 7:30 pm, with the agenda set to chart a course for assembly proceedings.

The meeting also aimed to finalize the nominee for the assembly speaker post, following individual party meetings earlier that day to consolidate approaches.

(With inputs from agencies.)

