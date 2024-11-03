Maratha Quota Advocate Manoj Jarange's Political Alignments

Maratha quota activist Manoj Jarange has revealed his intent to back two contenders from the Parvati and Daund constituencies in the forthcoming November 20 assembly elections, although he has withheld their identities for the present.

The constituencies in question are currently in the hands of the Bharatiya Janata Party, against whom Jarange has repeatedly raised accusations of opposing Maratha reservations.

Previously, Jarange declared his intention to endorse candidates in regions like Phulambri, Kannad, Hingoli, among others, and expressed his desire to unseat sitting MLAs from specified areas under the Mahayuti government. The deadline for nomination withdrawal stands as November 4, with results due on November 23.

(With inputs from agencies.)