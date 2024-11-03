MVA's Rise Could Shake BJP's Strongholds
NCP leader Jitendra Awhad predicts allies Nitish Kumar and N Chandrababu Naidu would leave BJP's side if MVA wins in Maharashtra. He criticizes state financial instability and accuses rivals of divisive politics. Awhad's comments stir responses from political figures like Ajit Pawar and Chhagan Bhujbal.
- Country:
- India
In a significant political development, NCP leader Jitendra Awhad has forecast that JD(U) leader Nitish Kumar and TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu would withdraw their support from the BJP-led central government if the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) coalition secures power in Maharashtra's upcoming elections.
Awhad, an incumbent MLA, launched a scathing attack on Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, describing him as leading a 'pickpocket' gang within the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP). Awhad accused Pawar of marginalizing party founder Sharad Pawar and aligning with RSS ideologies.
The fiery allegations have elicited responses from political figures like NCP's Chhagan Bhujbal, who cautioned against careless remarks, and Anand Paranjape, who urged Awhad to acknowledge his previous ministerial roles under Ajit Pawar's leadership.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Jitendra Awhad
- MVA
- JD(U)
- TDP
- Nitish Kumar
- N Chandrababu Naidu
- Ajit Pawar
- BJP
- RSS
- political tension
ALSO READ
Lalu Prasad Yadav Blasts Nitish Kumar’s Government Over Bihar Hooch Tragedy
Political Firestorm: Lalu Yadav and Nitish Kumar Trade Blows Over Bihar Hooch Tragedy
Wrestling Stars Join Ajit Pawar's NCP Ahead of Maharashtra Elections
A Day of Greetings: Nitish Kumar's Call to Amit Shah
Sibling Rivalry: Supriya Sule Mocks Ajit Pawar's Delhi Visits