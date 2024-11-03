MVA's Rise Could Shake BJP's Strongholds

In a significant political development, NCP leader Jitendra Awhad has forecast that JD(U) leader Nitish Kumar and TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu would withdraw their support from the BJP-led central government if the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) coalition secures power in Maharashtra's upcoming elections.

Awhad, an incumbent MLA, launched a scathing attack on Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, describing him as leading a 'pickpocket' gang within the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP). Awhad accused Pawar of marginalizing party founder Sharad Pawar and aligning with RSS ideologies.

The fiery allegations have elicited responses from political figures like NCP's Chhagan Bhujbal, who cautioned against careless remarks, and Anand Paranjape, who urged Awhad to acknowledge his previous ministerial roles under Ajit Pawar's leadership.

