Left Menu

Ajit Pawar's Political Dilemma: Power or Principles?

Maharashtra Congress chief Harshvardhan Sapkal criticizes Deputy CM Ajit Pawar for supporting the BJP-backed Waqf (Amendment) Bill. Sapkal argues this move exposes Pawar's prioritization of power over principles, alleging it betrays both the Muslim community and Pawar's own political legacy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 04-04-2025 18:18 IST | Created: 04-04-2025 18:18 IST
Ajit Pawar's Political Dilemma: Power or Principles?
Ajit Pawar
  • Country:
  • India

Maharashtra Congress president Harshvardhan Sapkal has condemned Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar's support for the Waqf (Amendment) Bill, describing it as a manifestation of Pawar's desperation for power. Sapkal criticized this move as revealing Pawar's political hypocrisy and alleged it was part of a larger strategy by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) to intimidate the Muslim community and seize land.

The Waqf (Amendment) Bill, which passed both the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha following extensive debates, is aimed at improving the management of Waqf properties while preserving heritage sites and promoting social welfare. Despite the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) led by Ajit Pawar endorsing the bill, Sapkal accused Pawar of abandoning his secular ideals and aligning with 'communal forces' for power.

Sapkal urged the public to recognize the disparity between Pawar's rhetoric and his actions, noting that while Pawar has repeatedly claimed his involvement in the BJP alliance focuses on development, his support for the controversial bill suggests otherwise. The Congress leader portrayed the bill as a tactic by the BJP to favor particular business interests, to which Pawar, knowing its implications, has capitulated.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Asian markets tumble following Trump's announcement of massive increases in tariffs, reports AP.

Asian markets tumble following Trump's announcement of massive increases in ...

 Global
2
AI systems exert sublime influence over the self, driving behavioral uniformity
Blog

AI systems exert sublime influence over the self, driving behavioral uniform...

 Global
3
Hormonal Birth Control Dropout in Oman Tied to Side Effects, Not Partner Influence
Blog

Hormonal Birth Control Dropout in Oman Tied to Side Effects, Not Partner Inf...

 Global
4
Planet and People First: A New Blueprint for Sustainable Development by UNDP
Blog

Planet and People First: A New Blueprint for Sustainable Development by UNDP

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Starving for Rain: How Drought and Conflict Are Fueling Ethiopia’s Food Emergency

How Smarter Heating Could Transform Norway’s Energy Use and Grid Flexibility

Hormonal Birth Control Dropout in Oman Tied to Side Effects, Not Partner Influence

Lives Cut Short, Billions Lost: The Growing Toll of Smoking in the MENA Region

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025