Ajit Pawar's Political Dilemma: Power or Principles?

Maharashtra Congress president Harshvardhan Sapkal has condemned Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar's support for the Waqf (Amendment) Bill, describing it as a manifestation of Pawar's desperation for power. Sapkal criticized this move as revealing Pawar's political hypocrisy and alleged it was part of a larger strategy by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) to intimidate the Muslim community and seize land.

The Waqf (Amendment) Bill, which passed both the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha following extensive debates, is aimed at improving the management of Waqf properties while preserving heritage sites and promoting social welfare. Despite the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) led by Ajit Pawar endorsing the bill, Sapkal accused Pawar of abandoning his secular ideals and aligning with 'communal forces' for power.

Sapkal urged the public to recognize the disparity between Pawar's rhetoric and his actions, noting that while Pawar has repeatedly claimed his involvement in the BJP alliance focuses on development, his support for the controversial bill suggests otherwise. The Congress leader portrayed the bill as a tactic by the BJP to favor particular business interests, to which Pawar, knowing its implications, has capitulated.

(With inputs from agencies.)