PM Modi Hits the Campaign Trail in Jharkhand

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is gearing up for a significant campaign push in Jharkhand ahead of the upcoming assembly elections. On Monday, he will address two key rallies in Chaibasa and Garhwa, areas crucial for the Bharatiya Janata Party's election strategy.

According to senior BJP leaders, Modi is set to arrive at Gaya airport in Bihar around 11 am, from where he will take a helicopter to Garhwa for his first rally. Later, he will head to Ranchi and then to Chaibasa for another campaign address scheduled for 2.30 pm.

This effort comes just a day after Union Home Minister Amit Shah conducted three rallies and unveiled the BJP's election manifesto. Voters in Jharkhand will cast their ballots on November 13 and 20, with the election results anticipated on November 23.

(With inputs from agencies.)