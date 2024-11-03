Left Menu

Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde Champions Ladki Bahin Yojana Amid Assembly Campaigns

Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde criticized the opposition, labeling them as 'Maha Vasuli Aghadi' while promoting the Ladki Bahin Yojana. He highlighted welfare schemes, pledging enhanced benefits and a slum-free Mumbai. Shinde challenged past government corruption claims and emphasized his commitment to development and social welfare.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 03-11-2024 22:47 IST | Created: 03-11-2024 22:47 IST
Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde Champions Ladki Bahin Yojana Amid Assembly Campaigns
Eknath Shinde
  • Country:
  • India

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde used a campaign rally platform on Sunday to launch a scathing critique on the opposition's Maha Vikas Aghadi, branding them the 'Maha Vasuli Aghadi' or extortion alliance. He underscored his administration's dedication to welfare schemes, particularly the Ladki Bahin Yojana, designed for women's upliftment.

Addressing rallies in Kurla and Andheri East, Shinde detailed how the November payments for the scheme have already reached recipients, with the December instalments scheduled post-polls. The scheme aims to support women with family incomes under Rs 2.5 lakh, offering Rs 1,500 monthly.

In his campaign to propel the Shiv Sena's prospects in the November 20 assembly polls, Shinde advocated for affordable housing and slum-free living in Mumbai, claiming transformative infrastructure and healthcare advances. Criticism also extended to past government corruption, asserting the Mahayuti's clean record in municipal improvements.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Ukrainian Resistance: Holding Back Russia’s Most Powerful Offensive

Ukrainian Resistance: Holding Back Russia’s Most Powerful Offensive

 Global
2
Kamala Harris Surges Ahead in Iowa: A Shift in Voter Dynamics

Kamala Harris Surges Ahead in Iowa: A Shift in Voter Dynamics

 United States
3
Kamala Harris' Surprise 'SNL' Appearance: A Pre-Election Game Changer

Kamala Harris' Surprise 'SNL' Appearance: A Pre-Election Game Changer

 Global
4
Election Drama Unfolds: Kamala Harris' Surprise SNL Appearance

Election Drama Unfolds: Kamala Harris' Surprise SNL Appearance

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Independent Validation for Sustainable Development: A World Bank Evaluation Guide

Rising Remittances and Tourism Propel Nepal's Economy, But Debt Costs Loom

Towards Sustainable Wealth: Why Water Valuation Matters in National Accounting

Managing E-Waste in Off-Grid Solar: A Circular Economy Approach for Lasting Impact

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024