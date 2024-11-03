Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde Champions Ladki Bahin Yojana Amid Assembly Campaigns

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde used a campaign rally platform on Sunday to launch a scathing critique on the opposition's Maha Vikas Aghadi, branding them the 'Maha Vasuli Aghadi' or extortion alliance. He underscored his administration's dedication to welfare schemes, particularly the Ladki Bahin Yojana, designed for women's upliftment.

Addressing rallies in Kurla and Andheri East, Shinde detailed how the November payments for the scheme have already reached recipients, with the December instalments scheduled post-polls. The scheme aims to support women with family incomes under Rs 2.5 lakh, offering Rs 1,500 monthly.

In his campaign to propel the Shiv Sena's prospects in the November 20 assembly polls, Shinde advocated for affordable housing and slum-free living in Mumbai, claiming transformative infrastructure and healthcare advances. Criticism also extended to past government corruption, asserting the Mahayuti's clean record in municipal improvements.

