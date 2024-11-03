Tensions Flare as Waqf Board Controversy Sparks Political Uproar

Union Textiles Minister Giriraj Singh launched a fiery critique against Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, accusing him of attempting to incite a civil war in India over the contentious Waqf board issue. This attack follows claims that Congress leaders previously suggested replicating Bangladesh's religious unrest scenes in India.

Amidst the furore, opposition members walked out of a Joint Parliamentary Committee meeting on the Waqf amendment bill, underscoring the ongoing political debate. In Karnataka, tensions rise as the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) accuses the local Congress government of targeting farmers, an allegation dismissed by state ministers.

Karnataka's Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and other officials have assured that no farmers will lose their land. Minister BZ Zameer Ahmed Khan attributes the controversy to upcoming elections, denouncing it as a politically motivated strategy by the BJP to gain leverage in Maharashtra. Khan firmly positions himself as a representative for all communities.

