Final Standoff: Harris and Trump Battle in Swing States
Kamala Harris and Donald Trump are making their final bids in crucial swing states ahead of Election Day. Voters show unfavourable views towards both candidates. Harris seeks support in Michigan while Trump rallies in Pennsylvania. Control of the Senate and House is also in play.
In the intense final days before the U.S. Election, Kamala Harris and Donald Trump make closing appeals in battleground states. As opinion polls show a neck-and-neck race, both candidates work to sway voters who generally view them unfavorably.
Harris addressed a congregation at a Black church in Michigan, emphasizing the weight of the upcoming election. Meanwhile, Trump rallied in Pennsylvania, entertaining crowds with off-script remarks and criticizing the election process.
Not only is the White House up for grabs, but control of Congress is equally uncertain. With millions of votes already cast, and swing states like Michigan and Pennsylvania in focus, both candidates face steep challenges.
