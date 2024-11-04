Left Menu

Moldovan President Sandu's Path to Unity and Democracy

Moldovan President Maia Sandu, after her reelection victory, emphasized the importance of preparing for the upcoming parliamentary elections and maintaining democracy. In her speech, she acknowledged the voices of her supporters and rivals, pledging to serve as a leader for all Moldovan citizens.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chisinau | Updated: 04-11-2024 04:22 IST | Created: 04-11-2024 04:22 IST
Maia Sandu
  • Country:
  • Moldova

In a significant victory speech, Moldovan President Maia Sandu outlined her administration's future goals following her reelection on Sunday.

Sandu emphasized the urgent need to ready the nation for the upcoming parliamentary elections next summer, focusing on the preservation of democratic values.

Aiming to be inclusive, she acknowledged both her supporters and those of her competitor, Alexandr Stoianoglo, committing to serve as a president for all Moldovans.

(With inputs from agencies.)

