Moldovan President Sandu's Path to Unity and Democracy

In a significant victory speech, Moldovan President Maia Sandu outlined her administration's future goals following her reelection on Sunday.

Sandu emphasized the urgent need to ready the nation for the upcoming parliamentary elections next summer, focusing on the preservation of democratic values.

Aiming to be inclusive, she acknowledged both her supporters and those of her competitor, Alexandr Stoianoglo, committing to serve as a president for all Moldovans.

(With inputs from agencies.)