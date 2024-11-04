Moldova's Democratic Victory: Sandu's Historic Re-Election
Moldova's President Maia Sandu secured a second term in a crucial runoff election against pro-Russian contender Alexandr Stoianoglo. Sandu won with 54% of the vote amid allegations of Russian interference. Her victory is celebrated as a triumph for democracy and Moldova's EU aspirations.
- Country:
- Moldova
Moldova's President Maia Sandu has been re-elected, winning a pivotal runoff election against Russia-favored Alexandr Stoianoglo. The race was fraught with claims of Russian meddling, and allegations of voter fraud and intimidation.
With nearly 98% of the votes counted, Sandu secured 54% while Stoianoglo garnered 46%, as per the Central Electoral Commission. This outcome provides a boost to the pro-Western government supporting Moldova's EU path.
Sandu expressed gratitude to voters, declaring Moldova's election a lesson in democracy. The election saw a 54% voter turnout, solidifying Sandu's position in foreign policy and national security domains for a four-year term.
(With inputs from agencies.)