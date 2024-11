The Better Choice: Haley Backs Trump Over Harris in Critical Op-Ed

In a recent Wall Street Journal op-ed, former US ambassador to the UN Nikki Haley has emphatically supported Donald Trump over Kamala Harris, labeling Trump as 'clearly the better choice'.

Haley urged voters to evaluate the candidates' policies, emphasizing Trump's strengths in tax policy, immigration, and national security.

She criticized the Biden-Harris administration for increasing global insecurity, including challenges at the southern border and international conflicts. Haley believes a renewed Trump administration would prioritize lower taxes, reduced special-interest spending, and energy independence.

(With inputs from agencies.)