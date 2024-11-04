Promises Unfulfilled: Congress Questions Modi's Jharkhand Campaign

As Prime Minister Narendra Modi kicks off his poll campaign in Jharkhand, the Congress is demanding answers. On Monday, Congress General Secretary Jairam Ramesh posed questions about Modi’s unfulfilled promises to the state, citing specific projects that remain incomplete.

Ramesh highlighted the stalled railway lines of Korba-Lohardaga and Chatra-Gaya, emphasizing the local demand for improved rail connectivity to boost education and employment opportunities. He criticized the Railway Ministry for its lack of progress despite approvals from 2022.

The Congress leader also pointed to Modi's promises from the 2014 election campaign, including engineering institutions and a medical college in Koderma, which he claims have not been realized with only partial developments seen in Ranchi and Khunti.

(With inputs from agencies.)