Promises Unfulfilled: Congress Questions Modi's Jharkhand Campaign

Congress leader Jairam Ramesh challenges Prime Minister Narendra Modi on unfulfilled promises in Jharkhand ahead of elections. Ramesh questions Modi on stalled railway projects, absence of promised engineering and medical colleges, and seeks accountability on development commitments made since 2014.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 04-11-2024 11:47 IST | Created: 04-11-2024 11:39 IST
Promises Unfulfilled: Congress Questions Modi's Jharkhand Campaign
Jairam Ramesh Image Credit: Wikipidea
As Prime Minister Narendra Modi kicks off his poll campaign in Jharkhand, the Congress is demanding answers. On Monday, Congress General Secretary Jairam Ramesh posed questions about Modi’s unfulfilled promises to the state, citing specific projects that remain incomplete.

Ramesh highlighted the stalled railway lines of Korba-Lohardaga and Chatra-Gaya, emphasizing the local demand for improved rail connectivity to boost education and employment opportunities. He criticized the Railway Ministry for its lack of progress despite approvals from 2022.

The Congress leader also pointed to Modi's promises from the 2014 election campaign, including engineering institutions and a medical college in Koderma, which he claims have not been realized with only partial developments seen in Ranchi and Khunti.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Data-Driven Workforce Solutions: Trentino's Model for Skills Matching Success

Financial Inclusion Through Technology: UNDP’s Vision for Mobile Wallets in Africa

Fast-Tracking Biodiversity Action: How AI is Transforming Policy Alignment for Nature’s Future

From Risk to Resilience: How Youth are Shaping the Future of Climate and Security

