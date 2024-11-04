Rajasthan Bypolls: A Litmus Test for BJP's Leadership

The Rajasthan Assembly bypolls, set for November 13, will be a crucial test for Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma's BJP government. After its significant loss in the Karanpur assembly and 11 Lok Sabha seats, the BJP is determined to regain control and confidence in the region.

The bypolls, which span across seven seats including Jhunjhunu and Dausa, also mark the first electoral challenge for newly appointed Rajasthan BJP president Madan Rathore. As part of an aggressive campaign, Sharma and his team have highlighted fulfilled promises and targeted Congress for alleged inaction.

The outcome, due on November 23, is pivotal for BJP's strategy going forward, potentially affecting policy decisions, party dynamics, and gubernatorial stability in the state.

