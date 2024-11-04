Left Menu

PM Modi Criticizes Jharkhand Coalition as 'Infiltrators' Alliance'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi labeled the JMM-led coalition in Jharkhand as 'Ghuspaithiya Bandhan' and 'Mafia Ka Ghulam' amid allegations of supporting Bangladeshi infiltrators. Addressing a rally in Garhwa, he criticized appeasement politics and pledged development promises under BJP leadership, stressing on tackling the 'mafia system'.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-11-2024 14:09 IST | Created: 04-11-2024 14:09 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo/X: @BJP4India). Image Credit: ANI
During a rally in Garhwa, Prime Minister Narendra Modi sharply criticized the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha-led coalition, dubbing it the 'Ghuspaithiya Bandhan' or 'infiltrators' alliance', and 'Mafia Ka Ghulam', accusing it of backing Bangladeshi infiltrators. He condemned the coalition's role in forcing local populations to migrate while stressing that a vote for BJP would strike at the 'mafia system' he claims is running the state.

PM Modi asserted that the Jharkhand government's approach to appeasement politics is detrimental to both tribal society and national unity. He highlighted concerns about the shrinking tribal population due to said policies, criticized the state's interference in religious practices, and urged voters to question the government's efficacy on providing housing under the Abua Awas Yojana and other central schemes supposedly hindered by local authorities.

The Prime Minister promised significant steps towards infrastructure development, emphasizing enhanced road and rail connectivity, and proposed robust implementation of central welfare schemes blocked by the state government. He condemned the spread of harmful rumors by opposition parties and reaffirmed BJP's commitment to transparent governance, including the creation of jobs and housing for the poor.

(With inputs from agencies.)

