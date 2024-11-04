Priyanka Gandhi Vadra's Campaign Trail: A Call for Change in Wayanad

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra intensified her critique of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), accusing it of politicizing the catastrophic July landslide in Wayanad, which claimed numerous lives and displaced many. Speaking at a campaign event in Kenichira, Vadra emphasized the need to prioritize real issues facing the people over divisive politics.

The Congress leader condemned the BJP's political strategy, describing it as one driven by anger and divisiveness. She pointed out that unemployment and rising prices are at record highs, and claimed that the BJP's main focus is retaining power at any cost, diverting attention from these pressing issues.

Vadra pledged to represent Wayanad in Parliament with vigor and vowed to press both state and central governments to address the local community's challenges. As part of her campaign, she plans more public engagements until November 7, ahead of the Wayanad bypolls on November 13.

