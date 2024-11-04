Left Menu

Mayawati Criticizes 'Negative Politics' Amid Elections

BSP leader Mayawati criticized the BJP and Congress for focusing on negative politics and unfulfilled promises amid rising inflation and unemployment. She accused both parties of misleading voters with false promises during Maharashtra and Jharkhand elections while emphasizing her party's commitment to honest governance.

BSP supremo Mayawati has criticized the BJP and Congress for engaging in negative politics amid election campaigns in Maharashtra and Jharkhand. She accused both parties of focusing on allegations rather than addressing public issues like inflation and unemployment.

In a post on X, Mayawati alleged that the promises made by BJP and Congress are merely tactics to mislead voters. She pointed out that these promises are forgotten once their governments are formed, which has led to accusations against Congress in states like Himachal Pradesh and Karnataka, and BJP's 'jugaad politics' in states like UP.

Mayawati emphasized that the BSP aims to work honestly for the poor and unemployed without issuing misleading manifestos. She claimed that her government provided more employment than subsequent SP and BJP governments, amid election schedules for Maharashtra and Jharkhand in November 2024.

