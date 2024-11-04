Left Menu

Performance Over Politics: DK Shivakumar's Take on Channapatna Elections

Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar emphasized that voters prioritize candidate performance over political games. During his campaign for the Channapatna by-elections, he criticized political maneuvering and highlighted recent controversies involving celebrities and allegations of conspiracy by the Congress.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-11-2024 15:25 IST | Created: 04-11-2024 15:25 IST
Performance Over Politics: DK Shivakumar's Take on Channapatna Elections
Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar on Monday asserted that voters are guided by the performance of candidates rather than political tactics. Speaking at his residence before heading to campaign in Channapatna, he remarked, "Political gamesmanship will lead to failure. This election is about performance."

When probed about the Channapatna by-elections on November 13, Shivakumar commented, "This is a platform where voters assess the work of DK Suresh, CP Yogeshwar, and Kumaraswamy, not a battlefield. What's paramount in democracy is the accomplishments of leaders, which dictate electoral success."

Commenting on the alliance dynamics, he stated, "JDS did not back BJP's initiative in Mysuru. Now, BJP should extend support to JDS." Meanwhile, Union Minister HD Kumaraswamy's son, Nikhil Kumaraswamy, is contesting the Channapatna seat against Congress's CP Yogeshwar.

On issues concerning Jayanagar constituency's demand for funds, Shivakumar mentioned, "We've sanctioned Rs 40 crore for Jayanagar, as promised. I will address this further upon visiting the constituency." He also criticized BJP's stance on the Waqf land issue as mere politics.

Nikhil Kumaraswamy recently expressed his frustration over electoral losses, attributing them to alleged Congress conspiracies in his campaign districts. He reassured his commitment to public service and democratic values.(ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Ukrainian Resistance: Holding Back Russia’s Most Powerful Offensive

Ukrainian Resistance: Holding Back Russia’s Most Powerful Offensive

 Global
2
Kamala Harris Surges Ahead in Iowa: A Shift in Voter Dynamics

Kamala Harris Surges Ahead in Iowa: A Shift in Voter Dynamics

 United States
3
Kamala Harris' Surprise 'SNL' Appearance: A Pre-Election Game Changer

Kamala Harris' Surprise 'SNL' Appearance: A Pre-Election Game Changer

 Global
4
Election Drama Unfolds: Kamala Harris' Surprise SNL Appearance

Election Drama Unfolds: Kamala Harris' Surprise SNL Appearance

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Data-Driven Workforce Solutions: Trentino's Model for Skills Matching Success

Financial Inclusion Through Technology: UNDP’s Vision for Mobile Wallets in Africa

Fast-Tracking Biodiversity Action: How AI is Transforming Policy Alignment for Nature’s Future

From Risk to Resilience: How Youth are Shaping the Future of Climate and Security

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024