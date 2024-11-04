Performance Over Politics: DK Shivakumar's Take on Channapatna Elections

Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar on Monday asserted that voters are guided by the performance of candidates rather than political tactics. Speaking at his residence before heading to campaign in Channapatna, he remarked, "Political gamesmanship will lead to failure. This election is about performance."

When probed about the Channapatna by-elections on November 13, Shivakumar commented, "This is a platform where voters assess the work of DK Suresh, CP Yogeshwar, and Kumaraswamy, not a battlefield. What's paramount in democracy is the accomplishments of leaders, which dictate electoral success."

Commenting on the alliance dynamics, he stated, "JDS did not back BJP's initiative in Mysuru. Now, BJP should extend support to JDS." Meanwhile, Union Minister HD Kumaraswamy's son, Nikhil Kumaraswamy, is contesting the Channapatna seat against Congress's CP Yogeshwar.

On issues concerning Jayanagar constituency's demand for funds, Shivakumar mentioned, "We've sanctioned Rs 40 crore for Jayanagar, as promised. I will address this further upon visiting the constituency." He also criticized BJP's stance on the Waqf land issue as mere politics.

Nikhil Kumaraswamy recently expressed his frustration over electoral losses, attributing them to alleged Congress conspiracies in his campaign districts. He reassured his commitment to public service and democratic values.(ANI)

