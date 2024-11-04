Britain Commits to Moldova's Democratic Reforms
Britain has vowed to support Moldova's democratic and economic reforms following Maia Sandu's victory in the presidential election. Foreign minister David Lammy expressed his intent to continue fostering relations and aiding in Moldova's progress, particularly in strengthening democracy and economic stability, after Sandu's pro-Western campaign success.
On Monday, Britain pledged unwavering support for Moldova as the nation advances its democratic and economic reforms. This commitment comes in the wake of Maia Sandu's victory in the presidential election.
Maia Sandu, the pro-Western incumbent, secured her win in a closely contested election on Sunday. Her leadership is expected to further align Moldova with Western ideals and policies.
In a congratulatory message on X, Foreign Minister David Lammy expressed hopes for bolstered ties. "I look forward to strengthening our friendship and continuing our support on Moldova’s economic and democratic reforms," he stated.
