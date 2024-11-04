BJP Rallies Support in Jharkhand Amidst Claims of Tribal Community Threats

Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chauhan, the Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) election in-charge for Jharkhand, expressed confidence in Khijri residents on Monday, asserting their unity to secure BJP's victory for the state's development, security, and prospects. Addressing party workers in Khijri, Chauhan remarked, 'The people of Khijri have pledged to safeguard Jharkhand's resources, culture, and livelihood. They have collectively decided to back BJP for development, to expel infiltrators, provide job opportunities to the youth, and improve law and order.'

Simultaneously, BJP spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla criticized the alliance of Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) and Congress in the state, branding it the 'biggest threat' to the tribal community's way of life. 'The public supports BJP, recognizing JMM-Congress as the major threat to tribal culture,' Poonawalla stated, highlighting an existential threat perceived by the community, opposing what he termed JMM's 'corruption and appeasement' tactics. On Sunday, Mandal Murmu, who previously endorsed Hemant Soren's Assembly candidacy, defected to BJP, committing to engage with demographic adjustments in Santhal Pargana.

Mandal Murmu joined BJP in the presence of Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan and Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, co-in-charge for Jharkhand elections. The Jharkhand Assembly elections are scheduled for November 13 and 20, with results expected by November 23. Historically, BJP saw 25 victories in 2020 compared to 37 in 2014, while JMM shifted from 19 to 30 seats in the same timeframe.

(With inputs from agencies.)