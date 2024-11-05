Final Sprint in Battlegrounds: Harris vs. Trump Showdown

As the final full day of campaigning unfolds, Kamala Harris and Donald Trump are making their last efforts to win over key battleground states. Harris, the Democratic candidate, maintains her focus on constitutional values and women's rights as she tours Pennsylvania, the hottest battleground state. Meanwhile, Trump, the Republican contender, emphasizes revitalizing the economy and addressing immigration issues while rallying supporters in North Carolina, Pennsylvania, and Michigan.

The 2024 election could be a landmark moment as Harris seeks to become the first Black woman and first person of South Asian descent to occupy the White House. Meanwhile, Trump is working to reclaim the seat he lost to Biden in 2020. Both campaigns remain confident, underscoring their momentum heading into Election Day.

With over 78 million votes already cast, the stakes remain incredibly high. A candidate needs 270 electoral college votes to secure the presidency. This high-stakes election day will see both Harris and Trump calling on their supporters to vote, as they try to sway key states like Pennsylvania, Michigan, and Wisconsin, which hold the power to tip the scales.

(With inputs from agencies.)