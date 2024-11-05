NCP and BJP Strategize for Unity in Maharashtra Assembly Elections

NCP leader Nana Kate announced on Monday that he has withdrawn his independent candidacy from Chinchwad assembly constituency. Kate revealed that a call from NCP chief Ajit Pawar led to this decision, uniting him and local corporators to support Mahayuti candidate Shankar Jagtap in the Maharashtra assembly elections.

This declaration came on the last day permissible for withdrawal of candidacies for the Maharashtra polls. Simultaneously, BJP leader Gopal Shetty stepped down from his independent candidacy for the Boriwali Assembly seat, emphasizing that the party's interest supersedes personal ambitions.

Shetty clarified that internal disagreements were resolved and underscored the supremacy of the party over individual leaders. Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister and BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis reiterated this sentiment, expressing confidence in reconciling with party rebels and ensuring collective success in the elections.

(With inputs from agencies.)