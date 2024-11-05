Left Menu

NCP and BJP Strategize for Unity in Maharashtra Assembly Elections

NCP leader Nana Kate and BJP's Gopal Shetty have both withdrawn their independent candidacies, pledging support for their respective party colleagues in the Maharashtra assembly polls. The leaders emphasized party unity over individual differences as they rallied support for Mahayuti candidate Shankar Jagtap and BJP's Sanjay Upadhyay.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-11-2024 09:56 IST | Created: 05-11-2024 09:56 IST
NCP and BJP Strategize for Unity in Maharashtra Assembly Elections
NCP leader Nana Kate (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

NCP leader Nana Kate announced on Monday that he has withdrawn his independent candidacy from Chinchwad assembly constituency. Kate revealed that a call from NCP chief Ajit Pawar led to this decision, uniting him and local corporators to support Mahayuti candidate Shankar Jagtap in the Maharashtra assembly elections.

This declaration came on the last day permissible for withdrawal of candidacies for the Maharashtra polls. Simultaneously, BJP leader Gopal Shetty stepped down from his independent candidacy for the Boriwali Assembly seat, emphasizing that the party's interest supersedes personal ambitions.

Shetty clarified that internal disagreements were resolved and underscored the supremacy of the party over individual leaders. Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister and BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis reiterated this sentiment, expressing confidence in reconciling with party rebels and ensuring collective success in the elections.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Kyiv Under Siege: Drone Attacks Intensify

Kyiv Under Siege: Drone Attacks Intensify

 Ukraine
2
Starmer's Battle Against Channel Crossings: Doubling Down on Border Security

Starmer's Battle Against Channel Crossings: Doubling Down on Border Security

 United Kingdom
3
Election Showdown: A Divided America Heads to the Polls

Election Showdown: A Divided America Heads to the Polls

 Global
4
Electric Sparks: China-France Dialogue on EV Tariffs

Electric Sparks: China-France Dialogue on EV Tariffs

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Data-Driven Workforce Solutions: Trentino's Model for Skills Matching Success

Financial Inclusion Through Technology: UNDP’s Vision for Mobile Wallets in Africa

Fast-Tracking Biodiversity Action: How AI is Transforming Policy Alignment for Nature’s Future

From Risk to Resilience: How Youth are Shaping the Future of Climate and Security

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024