Supreme Court Upholds Madrasa Education in Uttar Pradesh
India's Supreme Court overturned a ban on Islamic schools in Uttar Pradesh, supporting the education of 2.7 million students. The previous ban by Allahabad High Court, citing secularism violations, is revoked, ensuring madrasas' operation and addressing accusations of anti-Islamic activities by the ruling party.
In a significant legal reversal, India's Supreme Court has set aside a ruling that prohibited the operation of Islamic schools, known as madrasas, in Uttar Pradesh. This decision provides a much-needed reprieve to 2.7 million students and 10,000 teachers who rely on these institutions for education.
The move overturns a March decree by the Allahabad High Court which deemed the schools' governing law as infringing on secular principles, mandating that all students transition to standard educational establishments. Chief Justice D.Y. Chandrachud emphasized the state's duty to ensure children's access to education.
Amid ongoing debates, the Hindu nationalist Bharatiya Janata Party, which leads Uttar Pradesh, faces criticism from Muslims and rights groups over alleged anti-Islamic actions. Despite these claims, the BJP maintains that its policies cater to the holistic development of all societal groups.
(With inputs from agencies.)
