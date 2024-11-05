Battle for Iowa: Political Districts in Play

In Iowa, the political landscape is set for a showdown as Tuesday's general election approaches. The state's four congressional districts, currently held by Republicans, are hotly contested, especially in the 1st and 3rd districts, promising an electoral rollercoaster.

The 1st district sees Republican Rep. Mariannette Miller-Meeks facing Democrat Christina Bohannan. Abortion rights are a pivotal issue, with differing views shaping the debate. Bohannan also targets cost reductions in essential commodities.

Meanwhile, the 3rd district's incumbent Republican Zach Nunn goes head-to-head with Democrat Lanon Baccam, both with military backgrounds. National and local issues intertwine, from immigration to the economy, as candidates vow to make Congress more efficient.

(With inputs from agencies.)