France Seeks Diplomatic Resolution in Middle East

France's foreign minister will visit Israel and Palestinian territories to promote diplomacy and end conflicts in Gaza and Lebanon. The visit coincides with the U.S. presidential election's aftermath. Paris emphasizes cooperation with the U.S., offering peace proposals in the region amidst tensions and past negotiation setbacks.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Paris | Updated: 05-11-2024 14:08 IST | Created: 05-11-2024 14:08 IST
France's foreign minister is set to travel to Israel and the Palestinian territories, aiming to urge Israel to pursue diplomatic avenues to resolve the ongoing conflicts in Gaza and Lebanon. This engagement is scheduled after the conclusion of the U.S. presidential election, highlighting the critical role the United States plays in the Middle East peace process.

Speaking on national television, Jean-Noel Barrot emphasized the importance of the U.S. in addressing these conflicts, particularly in Lebanon. France and the U.S. had previously pushed for a temporary ceasefire between Israel and Iran-backed Hezbollah, efforts that were unsuccessful.

With limited recent pressure from Washington on Israel regarding activities in Lebanon, Barrot reiterated France's readiness to collaborate with the upcoming U.S. administration. He cited historical precedents, such as President Reagan's 1982 arms delivery suspension to Israel, as examples of potential U.S. action. Barrot advocates for diplomacy over military measures in achieving lasting peace.

