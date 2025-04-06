Controversy Surrounds Israeli Military's Revised Account of Gaza Incident

The Israeli military has revised its initial account of a controversial incident last month in Gaza, where 15 emergency workers were killed. The incident, near the southern city of Rafah, is still under investigation, as video evidence and survivor testimonies question the military's claims.

Initially, the military asserted that soldiers fired upon vehicles they believed were suspiciously approaching their position during the night. It claimed that Hamas and Islamic Jihad militants were utilizing Palestinian Red Crescent vehicles. However, video from a deceased paramedic's phone shows marked ambulances and emergency vehicles being fired upon.

Calls for an independent investigation have intensified, led by the U.N. and the Palestinian Red Cross. The Israeli military continues to stand by its narrative, suggesting that some victims were militants, while reporters were informed of new findings. The case remains sensitive and under scrutiny.

