Georgia's High-Stakes Congressional and Property Tax Races

Georgia's political landscape is heating up as voters head to the polls for key elections, including high-profile congressional races and a critical property tax referendum.

Brian Jack, a former aide to Donald Trump, seeks a congressional seat in Georgia's 3rd District, facing Democrat Maura Keller. Meanwhile, veteran Democrat Sanford Bishop defends his seat against Republican Wayne Johnson in the 2nd District.

The state also faces a pivotal decision on capping property tax increases. Proponents argue it shields homeowners from surging taxes, while critics warn of shifting burdens to new buyers and renters. This issue underscores a nationwide trend of rising property tax bills shaping electoral politics.

