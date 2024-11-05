Left Menu

Georgia's High-Stakes Congressional and Property Tax Races

Georgia's high-profile elections feature a former Trump aide vying for Congress and a proposed constitutional amendment to cap property tax increases. The elections are pivotal for local governance, with Democrats challenging the Republican majority in state House districts. Rising property taxes are a central issue influencing politics nationwide.

Georgia's political landscape is heating up as voters head to the polls for key elections, including high-profile congressional races and a critical property tax referendum.

Brian Jack, a former aide to Donald Trump, seeks a congressional seat in Georgia's 3rd District, facing Democrat Maura Keller. Meanwhile, veteran Democrat Sanford Bishop defends his seat against Republican Wayne Johnson in the 2nd District.

The state also faces a pivotal decision on capping property tax increases. Proponents argue it shields homeowners from surging taxes, while critics warn of shifting burdens to new buyers and renters. This issue underscores a nationwide trend of rising property tax bills shaping electoral politics.

(With inputs from agencies.)

