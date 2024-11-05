Yogi Adityanath Rallies for BJP Against Jharkhand's 'Mafia Patrons'

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath launched a scathing attack on the JMM-led coalition in Jharkhand, accusing it of nurturing mafia elements across various sectors. Speaking at a BJP rally in Koderma, he urged voters to bring BJP to power to curb these influences.

Adityanath pointed to the actions taken in Uttar Pradesh against the mafia and alleged that only the BJP can ensure the security and pride of the country, empowering women and providing jobs to the youth. He criticized the Congress for obstructing the Ram Temple construction and lauded PM Modi's 'Sabka Sath, Sabka Vikas' motto.

Highlighting BJP's success in Haryana elections, he advocated for a 'double-engine' government in Jharkhand to ensure rapid development. The elections are scheduled for November 13 and 20, with results on November 23. Adityanath campaigned for BJP candidates Neera Yadav and Amit Yadav.

(With inputs from agencies.)