Left Menu

Fadnavis Criticizes Rahul Gandhi Amid Caste Survey and Development Debates

Maharashtra Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis criticized Rahul Gandhi over his recent activities, accusing him of insincerity towards the Constitution. Fadnavis made these remarks amid his election campaign in Nagpur. Meanwhile, Gandhi engaged in development activities in Raebareli and discussed Telangana's first caste survey in Hyderabad.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-11-2024 16:40 IST | Created: 05-11-2024 16:40 IST
Fadnavis Criticizes Rahul Gandhi Amid Caste Survey and Development Debates
Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis. (Photo/ ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis launched a scathing attack on Congress MP Rahul Gandhi, accusing him of being insincere about constitutional values during his 'Samvidhan Sammelan' event. Fadnavis, running for election from Nagpur South-West, dismissed Gandhi's actions as mere theatrics unlikely to win votes, emphasizing his lack of genuine commitment to the Constitution.

On the campaign trail, Fadnavis participated in a roadshow in Nagpur while Gandhi, focusing on development, chaired a District Development Coordination and Monitoring Committee meeting in Raebareli. During his visit, Gandhi inaugurated local structures and visited religious sites, including Shri Peepaleshwar Mahadevji Mandir and Hanuman Mandir.

Gandhi, serving as Raebareli's MP, marked his commitment to rural development by launching road projects under the Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana. His agenda also included a visit to Hyderabad for discussions on Telangana's pioneering caste survey, set for November, aiming to inform future legislative decisions, as outlined by Minister Ponnam Prabhakar.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Kyiv Under Siege: Drone Attacks Intensify

Kyiv Under Siege: Drone Attacks Intensify

 Ukraine
2
Starmer's Battle Against Channel Crossings: Doubling Down on Border Security

Starmer's Battle Against Channel Crossings: Doubling Down on Border Security

 United Kingdom
3
Election Showdown: A Divided America Heads to the Polls

Election Showdown: A Divided America Heads to the Polls

 Global
4
Electric Sparks: China-France Dialogue on EV Tariffs

Electric Sparks: China-France Dialogue on EV Tariffs

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Data-Driven Workforce Solutions: Trentino's Model for Skills Matching Success

Financial Inclusion Through Technology: UNDP’s Vision for Mobile Wallets in Africa

Fast-Tracking Biodiversity Action: How AI is Transforming Policy Alignment for Nature’s Future

From Risk to Resilience: How Youth are Shaping the Future of Climate and Security

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024