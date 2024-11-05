Fadnavis Criticizes Rahul Gandhi Amid Caste Survey and Development Debates

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis launched a scathing attack on Congress MP Rahul Gandhi, accusing him of being insincere about constitutional values during his 'Samvidhan Sammelan' event. Fadnavis, running for election from Nagpur South-West, dismissed Gandhi's actions as mere theatrics unlikely to win votes, emphasizing his lack of genuine commitment to the Constitution.

On the campaign trail, Fadnavis participated in a roadshow in Nagpur while Gandhi, focusing on development, chaired a District Development Coordination and Monitoring Committee meeting in Raebareli. During his visit, Gandhi inaugurated local structures and visited religious sites, including Shri Peepaleshwar Mahadevji Mandir and Hanuman Mandir.

Gandhi, serving as Raebareli's MP, marked his commitment to rural development by launching road projects under the Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana. His agenda also included a visit to Hyderabad for discussions on Telangana's pioneering caste survey, set for November, aiming to inform future legislative decisions, as outlined by Minister Ponnam Prabhakar.

(With inputs from agencies.)