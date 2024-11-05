Diplomatic Tensions Escalate as Jamshid Sharmahd Dies Before Execution

Jamshid Sharmahd, an Iranian-German national, has died before his scheduled execution, Iran's judiciary declared on Tuesday, amid ongoing diplomatic tensions between Tehran and Berlin. State media had only recently reported that Sharmahd had been executed following a conviction for 'terrorist attacks' handed down by Iran's courts in 2023.

The daughter of Sharmahd, Gazelle Sharmahd, had publicly demanded confirmation of the execution and urged for her father's immediate release. This development further strained relations between Iran and Germany, prompting the latter to close Iranian consulates across the country. Iranian officials had accused Sharmahd of leading a pro-monarchist group responsible for a 2008 bombing in Iran.

Germany's Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock condemned Iran for leveraging geopolitical tensions as justification for Sharmahd's killing, alluding to Germany's support for Israel in the expanding Middle East crisis. These events have sparked significant diplomatic discord, reflecting broader regional complexities.

