Left Menu

Destructive Missile Attack Wreaks Havoc in Zaporizhzhia

A Russian missile assault on Zaporizhzhia, Ukraine, claimed six lives, wounded over 20, and devastated a key infrastructure, sparking urges for increased global support. The attack intensified ongoing hostilities in the region, which includes an essential industrial hub and Europe's largest nuclear power plant.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-11-2024 16:43 IST | Created: 05-11-2024 16:43 IST
Destructive Missile Attack Wreaks Havoc in Zaporizhzhia
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

A deadly Russian missile strike on Ukraine's southeastern city of Zaporizhzhia resulted in six fatalities and left at least 20 injured, according to Ukrainian officials. The attack also caused significant damage to a critical infrastructure facility.

Ivan Fedorov, the regional governor, confirmed the incident via Telegram, noting the fire outbreak due to the strike, yet withheld details on the facility affected. Preemptively, Fedorov and the Ukrainian Air Force had issued a ballistic missile alert for the area.

The escalation in attacks on Zaporizhzhia, including the use of devastating guided bombs, poses challenges for Ukrainian defense as the city, strategically vital for its industrial and logistical contributions, remains close to the combat zone. Andriy Yermak, chief of staff to the Ukrainian president, called on international allies for intensified support, warning, "Violence must be stopped by strong actions."

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Kyiv Under Siege: Drone Attacks Intensify

Kyiv Under Siege: Drone Attacks Intensify

 Ukraine
2
Starmer's Battle Against Channel Crossings: Doubling Down on Border Security

Starmer's Battle Against Channel Crossings: Doubling Down on Border Security

 United Kingdom
3
Election Showdown: A Divided America Heads to the Polls

Election Showdown: A Divided America Heads to the Polls

 Global
4
Electric Sparks: China-France Dialogue on EV Tariffs

Electric Sparks: China-France Dialogue on EV Tariffs

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Data-Driven Workforce Solutions: Trentino's Model for Skills Matching Success

Financial Inclusion Through Technology: UNDP’s Vision for Mobile Wallets in Africa

Fast-Tracking Biodiversity Action: How AI is Transforming Policy Alignment for Nature’s Future

From Risk to Resilience: How Youth are Shaping the Future of Climate and Security

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024