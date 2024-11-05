Left Menu

BJP Confident Amidst Cybersecurity Push in Maharashtra Elections

BJP leader Satyapal Singh expressed confidence in securing victory in the Maharashtra assembly elections, emphasizing the state's investment in cybersecurity. The BJP, part of the Mahayuti alliance, prioritizes safety and development, with elections set for November 20. The opposition MVA aims to challenge the ruling coalition.

BJP leader Satyapal Singh (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In the lead-up to Maharashtra's assembly elections, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Satyapal Singh expressed confidence in the party's prospects, highlighting the state's Rs850 crore investment to counter cybercrime and bolster security. Singh reiterated the BJP's commitment to development and trust, while emphasizing their governance mantra of 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas, Sabka Prayas.'

Maharashtra, home to 288 assembly constituencies, sees the BJP as part of the ruling Mahayuti alliance alongside the Shiv Sena (Eknath Shinde faction) and Ajit Pawar's Nationalist Congress Party (NCP). The Chief Election Officer's office confirmed that 4,426 nominations from 3,259 candidates have been submitted for the upcoming elections scheduled for November 20, with the vote count set for November 23.

In previous elections, the BJP secured 105 seats in 2019 and 122 in 2014. As the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA)—comprising Congress, Shiv Sena (UBT), and the NCP—strategizes to regain control, the assembly race intensifies within the state as both alliances vie for dominance.

(With inputs from agencies.)

