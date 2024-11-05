Left Menu

Karnataka Land Allotment Scandal: Minister Eshwara Khandre Denies Wrongdoing

Karnataka Minister Eshwara Khandre claims that accusations linked to the MUDA land allotment scandal are baseless, asserting no government officials are involved. Notices have been issued by the Karnataka High Court to several high-profile figures, including Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, as investigations led by the Lokayukta and Enforcement Directorate continue.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-11-2024 17:06 IST | Created: 05-11-2024 17:06 IST
Karnataka Minister Eshwara Khandre (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Karnataka Minister Eshwara Khandre has vociferously denied any governmental involvement in the alleged illegalities surrounding the Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) land allotment case. Khandre labeled the accusations as false and is confident that the truth will exonerate government figures, including Chief Minister Siddaramaiah.

On Tuesday, the Karnataka High Court escalated matters by issuing notices to Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, his wife, and other involved parties. This action was in response to a petition filed by Snehamayi Krishna, urging the transfer of the investigation from local authorities to the Central Bureau of Investigation and Lokayukta police. The court has requested detailed reports by November 25.

The ongoing investigation intensified after the Enforcement Directorate conducted raids, uncovering potential money laundering activities linked to the scandal. More than a dozen locations across Karnataka were searched, and several MUDA employees were summoned for questioning. These developments are part of broader scrutiny on alleged irregularities in property allocations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

