NDA Rallies Forces for Crucial Delhi Assembly Polls

Senior NDA leaders gather at BJP headquarters to strategize for upcoming Delhi Assembly elections. The meeting, chaired by Amit Shah and JP Nadda, includes party stalwarts discussing election preparations and community engagement, especially in light of Atishi's rise as Delhi's Chief Minister.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-11-2024 17:47 IST | Created: 05-11-2024 17:47 IST
Union Home Minister Amit Shah at BJP headquarters (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
High-level discussions are currently unfolding at the Bharatiya Janata Party's national headquarters as the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) convenes to strategize for the impending Delhi Assembly elections. Chaired by Union Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP Chief JP Nadda, the meeting underscores the election's critical nature.

Key NDA figures such as Chirag Paswan and Jitan Ram Manjhi, along with prominent BJP leaders including Dharmendra Prasad, Kiren Rijiju, and Sarbananda Sonowal, are in attendance. Sources indicate that one of the primary objectives is to refine strategies for the Delhi elections scheduled for early next year.

Significant organizational changes have been enacted, with Odisha MP Baijayant Panda appointed as election in-charge, assisted by Atul Garg. Meetings with Sikh community leaders have also been prioritized, aiming to convey the government's accomplishments as part of their outreach efforts. With Atishi now serving as Delhi's Chief Minister, the political climate is notably dynamic as parties prepare for the 2025 elections.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Data-Driven Workforce Solutions: Trentino's Model for Skills Matching Success

Financial Inclusion Through Technology: UNDP’s Vision for Mobile Wallets in Africa

Fast-Tracking Biodiversity Action: How AI is Transforming Policy Alignment for Nature’s Future

From Risk to Resilience: How Youth are Shaping the Future of Climate and Security

