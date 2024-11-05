NDA Rallies Forces for Crucial Delhi Assembly Polls

High-level discussions are currently unfolding at the Bharatiya Janata Party's national headquarters as the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) convenes to strategize for the impending Delhi Assembly elections. Chaired by Union Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP Chief JP Nadda, the meeting underscores the election's critical nature.

Key NDA figures such as Chirag Paswan and Jitan Ram Manjhi, along with prominent BJP leaders including Dharmendra Prasad, Kiren Rijiju, and Sarbananda Sonowal, are in attendance. Sources indicate that one of the primary objectives is to refine strategies for the Delhi elections scheduled for early next year.

Significant organizational changes have been enacted, with Odisha MP Baijayant Panda appointed as election in-charge, assisted by Atul Garg. Meetings with Sikh community leaders have also been prioritized, aiming to convey the government's accomplishments as part of their outreach efforts. With Atishi now serving as Delhi's Chief Minister, the political climate is notably dynamic as parties prepare for the 2025 elections.

