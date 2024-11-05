Political Rhetoric: Sarma’s Response to Congress Over Citizenship Debate
In a heated political exchange, Assam's Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma criticized the Congress for questioning the citizenship of a BJP candidate. Sarma, in turn, questioned Sonia Gandhi's nationality and blamed the Congress for historical injustices affecting Bengali Hindus. He accused the Congress of negative politics, referencing ongoing issues in Bangladesh.
- Country:
- India
In a fiery address, Assam's Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma launched an attack on the Congress, questioning the party's scrutiny of the citizenship of BJP's Dholai by-poll candidate, Nihar Ranjan Das. Speaking at a rally, Sarma countered the Congress's remarks by raising questions about Sonia Gandhi's nationality.
The Chief Minister claimed that those now residing in Assam's Barak Valley were originally from the region that became Bangladesh after the Partition, implicating the Congress in the struggles faced by Bengali Hindus. Sarma asserted that the atrocities faced by Hindus in present-day Bangladesh were a consequence of decisions made during India's Partition in 1947.
Addressing Congress's role, Sarma criticised the party for fostering negative politics and being ineffective in taking up issues like the persecution of Hindus in Bangladesh. He reiterated his stance at another campaign rally in the Dholai constituency, underscoring the ongoing political friction.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Congress Unveils Candidates for Assam Bypolls: A Political Showdown
Tensions Between Mizoram Government and Assam Rifles Escalate Over Stopped Convoy
Honoring Heroes: Assam Governor's Tribute on Police Commemoration Day
Gadkari Pushes for Faster Completion of Assam Highway Projects
Accelerating Assam's Highway to Progress: A Push for Timely Completion