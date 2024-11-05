Political Rhetoric: Sarma’s Response to Congress Over Citizenship Debate

In a fiery address, Assam's Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma launched an attack on the Congress, questioning the party's scrutiny of the citizenship of BJP's Dholai by-poll candidate, Nihar Ranjan Das. Speaking at a rally, Sarma countered the Congress's remarks by raising questions about Sonia Gandhi's nationality.

The Chief Minister claimed that those now residing in Assam's Barak Valley were originally from the region that became Bangladesh after the Partition, implicating the Congress in the struggles faced by Bengali Hindus. Sarma asserted that the atrocities faced by Hindus in present-day Bangladesh were a consequence of decisions made during India's Partition in 1947.

Addressing Congress's role, Sarma criticised the party for fostering negative politics and being ineffective in taking up issues like the persecution of Hindus in Bangladesh. He reiterated his stance at another campaign rally in the Dholai constituency, underscoring the ongoing political friction.

(With inputs from agencies.)