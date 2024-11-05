Left Menu

Political Rhetoric: Sarma’s Response to Congress Over Citizenship Debate

In a heated political exchange, Assam's Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma criticized the Congress for questioning the citizenship of a BJP candidate. Sarma, in turn, questioned Sonia Gandhi's nationality and blamed the Congress for historical injustices affecting Bengali Hindus. He accused the Congress of negative politics, referencing ongoing issues in Bangladesh.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Palonghat | Updated: 05-11-2024 18:02 IST | Created: 05-11-2024 18:02 IST
Political Rhetoric: Sarma’s Response to Congress Over Citizenship Debate
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a fiery address, Assam's Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma launched an attack on the Congress, questioning the party's scrutiny of the citizenship of BJP's Dholai by-poll candidate, Nihar Ranjan Das. Speaking at a rally, Sarma countered the Congress's remarks by raising questions about Sonia Gandhi's nationality.

The Chief Minister claimed that those now residing in Assam's Barak Valley were originally from the region that became Bangladesh after the Partition, implicating the Congress in the struggles faced by Bengali Hindus. Sarma asserted that the atrocities faced by Hindus in present-day Bangladesh were a consequence of decisions made during India's Partition in 1947.

Addressing Congress's role, Sarma criticised the party for fostering negative politics and being ineffective in taking up issues like the persecution of Hindus in Bangladesh. He reiterated his stance at another campaign rally in the Dholai constituency, underscoring the ongoing political friction.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Kyiv Under Siege: Drone Attacks Intensify

Kyiv Under Siege: Drone Attacks Intensify

 Ukraine
2
Starmer's Battle Against Channel Crossings: Doubling Down on Border Security

Starmer's Battle Against Channel Crossings: Doubling Down on Border Security

 United Kingdom
3
Election Showdown: A Divided America Heads to the Polls

Election Showdown: A Divided America Heads to the Polls

 Global
4
Electric Sparks: China-France Dialogue on EV Tariffs

Electric Sparks: China-France Dialogue on EV Tariffs

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Data-Driven Workforce Solutions: Trentino's Model for Skills Matching Success

Financial Inclusion Through Technology: UNDP’s Vision for Mobile Wallets in Africa

Fast-Tracking Biodiversity Action: How AI is Transforming Policy Alignment for Nature’s Future

From Risk to Resilience: How Youth are Shaping the Future of Climate and Security

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024