Left Menu

Rahul Gandhi Champions Caste Census in Telangana

Rahul Gandhi is advocating for a caste census in Telangana, aiming to make the state a benchmark for similar initiatives nationwide. He critiques PM Modi for not addressing discrimination, and commits to a national caste census, emphasizing the need to assess social inequality across various sectors.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 05-11-2024 20:26 IST | Created: 05-11-2024 20:26 IST
Rahul Gandhi Champions Caste Census in Telangana
Caste Census
  • Country:
  • India

In a political meeting on Tuesday, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi declared his unwavering support for conducting a caste census in Telangana, aspiring to set a national precedent with this initiative.

Speaking at the Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee meet, Gandhi emphasized the importance of the upcoming state-led caste survey, set to start on November 6. He contended that understanding caste dynamics is crucial for addressing discrimination, positioning Telangana as a potential role model in this regard.

Moreover, Gandhi critiqued Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his silence on discrimination challenges, questioning the PM's reluctance to inquire about the representation of Dalits, OBCs, and Adivasis in influential sectors like corporates and media. Gandhi reaffirmed Congress's commitment to a national caste census in Parliament.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Turkish Businessman's Arrest: Unmasking the Oil Sanctions Evasion

Turkish Businessman's Arrest: Unmasking the Oil Sanctions Evasion

 United States
2
Trump Campaign Claims Early Voting Momentum

Trump Campaign Claims Early Voting Momentum

 United States
3
Final Sprint in Battlegrounds: Harris vs. Trump Showdown

Final Sprint in Battlegrounds: Harris vs. Trump Showdown

 United States
4
Musk's Million-Dollar Voter Sweepstakes Faces Legal Scrutiny

Musk's Million-Dollar Voter Sweepstakes Faces Legal Scrutiny

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Data-Driven Workforce Solutions: Trentino's Model for Skills Matching Success

Financial Inclusion Through Technology: UNDP’s Vision for Mobile Wallets in Africa

Fast-Tracking Biodiversity Action: How AI is Transforming Policy Alignment for Nature’s Future

From Risk to Resilience: How Youth are Shaping the Future of Climate and Security

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024