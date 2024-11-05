Rahul Gandhi Champions Caste Census in Telangana
Rahul Gandhi is advocating for a caste census in Telangana, aiming to make the state a benchmark for similar initiatives nationwide. He critiques PM Modi for not addressing discrimination, and commits to a national caste census, emphasizing the need to assess social inequality across various sectors.
- Country:
- India
In a political meeting on Tuesday, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi declared his unwavering support for conducting a caste census in Telangana, aspiring to set a national precedent with this initiative.
Speaking at the Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee meet, Gandhi emphasized the importance of the upcoming state-led caste survey, set to start on November 6. He contended that understanding caste dynamics is crucial for addressing discrimination, positioning Telangana as a potential role model in this regard.
Moreover, Gandhi critiqued Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his silence on discrimination challenges, questioning the PM's reluctance to inquire about the representation of Dalits, OBCs, and Adivasis in influential sectors like corporates and media. Gandhi reaffirmed Congress's commitment to a national caste census in Parliament.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Rahul Gandhi
- caste census
- Telangana
- discrimination
- PM Modi
- Dalits
- OBCs
- Adivasis
- corporates
- media
ALSO READ
I look forward to extensive discussions on wide range of subjects: PM Modi on travelling to Russia to attend BRICS Summit.
India values close cooperation within BRICS which has emerged as an important platform for dialogue and discussion: PM Modi.
PM Modi's Strategic Visit: India Prioritizes BRICS Engagement in Russia
As I said earlier, we believe that problems should be resolved in peaceful manner: PM Modi to President Putin on Russia-Ukraine conflict.
All our efforts give priority to humanity; India is ready to provide all possible cooperation in times to come: PM Modi on Ukraine conflict.