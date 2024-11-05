Rahul Gandhi Champions Caste Census in Telangana

In a political meeting on Tuesday, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi declared his unwavering support for conducting a caste census in Telangana, aspiring to set a national precedent with this initiative.

Speaking at the Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee meet, Gandhi emphasized the importance of the upcoming state-led caste survey, set to start on November 6. He contended that understanding caste dynamics is crucial for addressing discrimination, positioning Telangana as a potential role model in this regard.

Moreover, Gandhi critiqued Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his silence on discrimination challenges, questioning the PM's reluctance to inquire about the representation of Dalits, OBCs, and Adivasis in influential sectors like corporates and media. Gandhi reaffirmed Congress's commitment to a national caste census in Parliament.

