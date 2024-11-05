High-Stakes Power Struggle in Latur Rural
A high-stakes electoral battle unfolds in Latur Rural, Maharashtra, as 18 candidates, including Congress' Dheeraj Deshmukh and BJP's Ramesh Karad, contest for assembly seats. The constituency has attracted interest with notable figures from VBA and MNS. Campaign efforts intensify as polling day nears.
The political landscape in Latur Rural, Maharashtra, is heating up as a high-stakes electoral battle draws near.
With 18 candidates in the running, the contest includes notable figures like Congress MLA Dheeraj Deshmukh and BJP's Ramesh Karad, amid significant participation from VBA and MNS party candidates.
As campaigns intensify before the November 20 elections, the struggle highlights the competitive dynamics between seasoned politicians and new entrants in the rural constituency.
