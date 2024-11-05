Left Menu

Stalin's Confidence: DMK Aiming for 2026 Victory

M K Stalin, Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu and DMK president, expressed confidence that DMK will form the government again in the 2026 Assembly elections. The positive response during his city visit indicates public support. DMK's previous victory in 2021 ended AIADMK's decade-long rule.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 05-11-2024 21:35 IST | Created: 05-11-2024 21:35 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and DMK president M K Stalin has confidently asserted that his party will retake power in the 2026 Assembly elections.

He highlighted the enthusiastic public response he received during his visit, suggesting that people desire a DMK-led government once more. Stalin spearheaded the party to a decisive victory in 2021, overthrowing AIADMK after a decade in charge.

Speaking to reporters, he reiterated his belief that the DMK will secure a second consecutive term, cementing their hold on governance.

(With inputs from agencies.)

