Stalin's Confidence: DMK Aiming for 2026 Victory

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and DMK president M K Stalin has confidently asserted that his party will retake power in the 2026 Assembly elections.

He highlighted the enthusiastic public response he received during his visit, suggesting that people desire a DMK-led government once more. Stalin spearheaded the party to a decisive victory in 2021, overthrowing AIADMK after a decade in charge.

Speaking to reporters, he reiterated his belief that the DMK will secure a second consecutive term, cementing their hold on governance.

