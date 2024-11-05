Navigating Security: MAHASAGAR's Role in IOR Training Collaboration
Indian Navy Chief Admiral Dinesh Kumar Tripathi led a virtual session with naval and maritime leaders from the Indian Ocean Region to enhance training cooperation for maritime security. This third edition of 'MAHASAGAR' focused on capacity building and fostering skilled manpower to tackle shared security challenges.
- Country:
- India
The Indian Navy Chief, Admiral Dinesh Kumar Tripathi, engaged in a virtual dialogue with naval leaders and maritime agencies from across the Indian Ocean Region (IOR) on Tuesday.
The discussion, part of the third 'MAHASAGAR' session, aimed to explore training collaborations as a means to address maritime security challenges collectively faced by IOR nations.
Admiral Tripathi emphasized the necessity of quality training, highlighting the theme 'Training Cooperation to Mitigate Common Maritime Security Challenges in IOR'. The initiative, celebrated for its focus on regional collaboration, has been well-received since beginning in 2023.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
PM Modi's Strategic Visit: India Prioritizes BRICS Engagement in Russia
Junior Doctors End Hunger Strike After Meeting with Mamata Banerjee
Guatemala Sets New Cancer Control Priorities Following International Review
All our efforts give priority to humanity; India is ready to provide all possible cooperation in times to come: PM Modi on Ukraine conflict.
Priority Alert: Slovak PM's Stand on EU Illegal Migration