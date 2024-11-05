Navigating Security: MAHASAGAR's Role in IOR Training Collaboration

The Indian Navy Chief, Admiral Dinesh Kumar Tripathi, engaged in a virtual dialogue with naval leaders and maritime agencies from across the Indian Ocean Region (IOR) on Tuesday.

The discussion, part of the third 'MAHASAGAR' session, aimed to explore training collaborations as a means to address maritime security challenges collectively faced by IOR nations.

Admiral Tripathi emphasized the necessity of quality training, highlighting the theme 'Training Cooperation to Mitigate Common Maritime Security Challenges in IOR'. The initiative, celebrated for its focus on regional collaboration, has been well-received since beginning in 2023.

(With inputs from agencies.)