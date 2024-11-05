Left Menu

Navigating Security: MAHASAGAR's Role in IOR Training Collaboration

Indian Navy Chief Admiral Dinesh Kumar Tripathi led a virtual session with naval and maritime leaders from the Indian Ocean Region to enhance training cooperation for maritime security. This third edition of 'MAHASAGAR' focused on capacity building and fostering skilled manpower to tackle shared security challenges.

Updated: 05-11-2024 22:23 IST | Created: 05-11-2024 22:23 IST
  • India

The Indian Navy Chief, Admiral Dinesh Kumar Tripathi, engaged in a virtual dialogue with naval leaders and maritime agencies from across the Indian Ocean Region (IOR) on Tuesday.

The discussion, part of the third 'MAHASAGAR' session, aimed to explore training collaborations as a means to address maritime security challenges collectively faced by IOR nations.

Admiral Tripathi emphasized the necessity of quality training, highlighting the theme 'Training Cooperation to Mitigate Common Maritime Security Challenges in IOR'. The initiative, celebrated for its focus on regional collaboration, has been well-received since beginning in 2023.

