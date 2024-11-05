Left Menu

Pakistan and Iran Unite Against Border Security Threats and Terrorism

Pakistan and Iran are collaborating to tackle border security and terrorism challenges. Foreign Ministers Ishaq Dar and Seyed Abbas Araghchi emphasized shared commitments, including combating Israeli actions in Gaza. They aim to boost bilateral trade, energy cooperation, and regional stability while advocating for Palestinian rights and a peaceful resolution to the Kashmir issue.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Islamabad | Updated: 05-11-2024 22:35 IST | Created: 05-11-2024 22:35 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

In a significant diplomatic engagement, the foreign ministers of Pakistan and Iran pledged to fortify their collaborative efforts in addressing border security and terrorism challenges.

During the talks, they condemned recent Israeli actions in Gaza, highlighting a mutual commitment to advocating for Palestinian self-determination and demanding an immediate ceasefire.

The ministers also focused on strengthening bilateral ties through enhanced trade, energy cooperation, and regional stability initiatives, emphasizing a cooperative approach to resolving Middle Eastern conflicts.

(With inputs from agencies.)

