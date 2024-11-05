Pakistan and Iran Unite Against Border Security Threats and Terrorism

In a significant diplomatic engagement, the foreign ministers of Pakistan and Iran pledged to fortify their collaborative efforts in addressing border security and terrorism challenges.

During the talks, they condemned recent Israeli actions in Gaza, highlighting a mutual commitment to advocating for Palestinian self-determination and demanding an immediate ceasefire.

The ministers also focused on strengthening bilateral ties through enhanced trade, energy cooperation, and regional stability initiatives, emphasizing a cooperative approach to resolving Middle Eastern conflicts.

(With inputs from agencies.)