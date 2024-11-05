Kumaraswamy Vows Industrial Growth in Karnataka's Channapatna-Ramanagara Corridor

In a spirited election rally on Tuesday, Union Minister HD Kumaraswamy pledged to transform the corridor between Channapatna and Ramanagara in Karnataka into a thriving industrial hub. Speaking in support of his son, NDA candidate Nikhil Kumaraswamy, Kumaraswamy committed to fostering large-scale industries in the region, echoing the development seen in the twin cities of Hubballi-Dharwad.

During the gathering at Nehru Circle in Channapatna, Kumaraswamy stated his focus on substantial development rather than indulging in trivial political matters. He emphasized that creating jobs through industrial growth is pivotal for national economic advancement, citing plans for a Rs20 crore mango processing plant and an international-standard silk market in neighboring Ramanagara.

Kumaraswamy criticized Congress for allegedly stalling a Rs97 crore Underground Drainage project in Channapatna. He was joined by BJP State President BY Vijayendra, who condemned Congress for corruption scandals, predicting their defeat in three key constituencies, including Channapatna. Vijayendra urged voters to support Nikhil Kumaraswamy's campaign to uphold the family's legacy.

