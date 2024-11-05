Left Menu

Kumaraswamy Vows Industrial Growth in Karnataka's Channapatna-Ramanagara Corridor

Union Minister HD Kumaraswamy promised industrial transformation between Channapatna and Ramanagara in Karnataka during an election rally for his son, NDA candidate Nikhil Kumaraswamy. He criticized Congress for project delays and emphasized economic development and job creation. BJP's BY Vijayendra forecasted Congress's defeat, citing corruption scandals.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-11-2024 23:44 IST | Created: 05-11-2024 23:44 IST
Union Minister HD Kumaraswamy (Photo/X @hd_kumaraswamy). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a spirited election rally on Tuesday, Union Minister HD Kumaraswamy pledged to transform the corridor between Channapatna and Ramanagara in Karnataka into a thriving industrial hub. Speaking in support of his son, NDA candidate Nikhil Kumaraswamy, Kumaraswamy committed to fostering large-scale industries in the region, echoing the development seen in the twin cities of Hubballi-Dharwad.

During the gathering at Nehru Circle in Channapatna, Kumaraswamy stated his focus on substantial development rather than indulging in trivial political matters. He emphasized that creating jobs through industrial growth is pivotal for national economic advancement, citing plans for a Rs20 crore mango processing plant and an international-standard silk market in neighboring Ramanagara.

Kumaraswamy criticized Congress for allegedly stalling a Rs97 crore Underground Drainage project in Channapatna. He was joined by BJP State President BY Vijayendra, who condemned Congress for corruption scandals, predicting their defeat in three key constituencies, including Channapatna. Vijayendra urged voters to support Nikhil Kumaraswamy's campaign to uphold the family's legacy.

(With inputs from agencies.)

