Kharge Criticizes Modi-Shah Duo Ahead of Jharkhand Polls, Hails Freedom Fighters

As the Jharkhand Assembly elections approach, Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge criticized PM Modi and Amit Shah, crediting Gandhi, Nehru, and Ambedkar for reservations. He accused the BJP duo of monopolizing power and claimed they aim to replace the tribal CM, Hemant Soren, predicting his re-election.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-11-2024 23:55 IST | Created: 05-11-2024 23:55 IST
Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
With just days remaining until the Jharkhand Assembly elections, Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge has intensified his criticisms against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah. Kharge praised Mahatma Gandhi, Pandit Jawahar Lal Nehru, and Babasaheb Ambedkar for their roles in securing reservations and constitutional rights, suggesting that Modi focuses narrowly on a select few individuals, mainly Shah and himself, while sidelining others.

Addressing the public in Jharkhand's Kanke, Kharge highlighted how the BJP fails to recognize the contributions of historical leaders toward the nation's independence and the empowerment of marginalized communities. His remarks further targeted Modi's and Shah's extensive campaigning efforts ahead of the state elections, implying that their presence in a small-scale election like Jharkhand's seems excessive compared to their expected involvement in larger electoral battles.

Kharge confidently asserted that Chief Minister Hemant Soren will retain his position, critiquing the BJP's alleged agenda to oust the state's tribal leadership. The 81-member Jharkhand Assembly faces polls on November 13 and 20, with votes set to be counted on November 23.

(With inputs from agencies.)

