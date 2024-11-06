Left Menu

Pawar vs Pawar: A Political Family Feud Unfolds in Baramati

Sharad Pawar is actively campaigning in the Baramati assembly elections to support his grandnephew Yugendra Pawar in a family feud against Ajit Pawar. Despite not previously campaigning heavily for family, the senior politician is now advocating for new leadership in Baramati, leading multiple rallies for the upcoming November 20 polls.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pune | Updated: 06-11-2024 00:11 IST | Created: 06-11-2024 00:11 IST
In a political sequel, Sharad Pawar has thrown his weight behind his grandnephew Yugendra Pawar in the Baramati assembly seat race, challenging his nephew and Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar. The family contest has intensified, drawing significant public attention and local pundit discussions.

Addressing supporters in Baramati's Shirsuphal, the senior Pawar committed to advocating for new leadership in the region, echoing his campaign efforts during the earlier Lok Sabha elections where his daughter Supriya Sule emerged victorious against Ajit Pawar's wife, Sunetra.

By personally campaigning across various locales, including Chaudharwadi, Supa, and Morgaon, Sharad Pawar has taken an unprecedented role within his own family dynamics, emphasizing the unique nature of the upcoming assembly elections scheduled for November 20.

(With inputs from agencies.)

