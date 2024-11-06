Left Menu

Netanyahu's Strategic Shakeup: Gallant Dismissed Amid Ongoing Conflicts

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu dismissed Defence Minister Yoav Gallant amid ongoing regional conflicts. The decision, citing 'significant gaps' and a 'crisis of trust,' highlights internal discord within the Israeli leadership regarding the approach to the war in Gaza. Gallant, a respected figure, is replaced by Israel Katz.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jerusalem | Updated: 06-11-2024 00:12 IST | Created: 06-11-2024 00:12 IST
Benjamin Netanyahu
  • Country:
  • Israel

In a surprising move, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has dismissed his Defence Minister, Yoav Gallant, amid escalating regional conflicts. The announcement, made Tuesday evening, emphasized a 'crisis of trust' between the two leaders, underscoring internal divisions within the country's leadership over handling the Gaza war.

Netanyahu and Gallant had clashed on various strategies concerning the protracted conflict. While Netanyahu calls for sustained military aggression against Hamas, Gallant had advocated for leveraging military success towards diplomatic efforts, aimed at freeing hostages held by the militant group.

The dismissal marks another chapter in Netanyahu's political maneuvers, often seen neutralizing potential rivals. Gallant, respected for his straightforwardness, will be replaced by Foreign Minister Israel Katz, a loyal Netanyahu ally. This reshuffle comes as Israel grapples with critical security challenges across the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

