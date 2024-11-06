Raging Protests in Serbia: The Call for Accountability and Reform

Thousands of opposition supporters in Serbia took to the streets of Novi Sad on Tuesday, enraged over a deadly accident at a local railway station. They accused the government of negligence and corruption after a roof collapsed, killing 14 and severely injuring three people.

What began as a call for accountability quickly turned violent. Protesters broke windows, threw flares and firecrackers into a historic city hall, and spilled liquid manure in the streets. Riot police used pepper spray to disperse the crowd while demonstrators targeted the ruling Serbian Progressive Party's offices with eggs, bottles, and bricks.

The Serbian Transport Minister Goran Vesic resigned following the incident on Monday. In response to the unrest, President Aleksandar Vucic warned on social media against violence, indicating that those involved would face prosecution.

(With inputs from agencies.)