Raging Protests in Serbia: The Call for Accountability and Reform

In Novi Sad, Serbia, opposition supporters protested a deadly accident at a railway station, blaming government negligence and corruption. Fourteen died due to the collapse of a station roof, sparking violent demonstrations. Police used pepper spray, and protesters targeted the ruling party and vandalized public offices. The transport minister resigned.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-11-2024 02:21 IST | Created: 06-11-2024 02:21 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Thousands of opposition supporters in Serbia took to the streets of Novi Sad on Tuesday, enraged over a deadly accident at a local railway station. They accused the government of negligence and corruption after a roof collapsed, killing 14 and severely injuring three people.

What began as a call for accountability quickly turned violent. Protesters broke windows, threw flares and firecrackers into a historic city hall, and spilled liquid manure in the streets. Riot police used pepper spray to disperse the crowd while demonstrators targeted the ruling Serbian Progressive Party's offices with eggs, bottles, and bricks.

The Serbian Transport Minister Goran Vesic resigned following the incident on Monday. In response to the unrest, President Aleksandar Vucic warned on social media against violence, indicating that those involved would face prosecution.

