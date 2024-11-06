Mexico's Supreme Court Faces Judicial Reform Stalemate

Mexico's supreme court failed to secure enough votes to overturn a controversial judicial reform passed by Congress last September. The reform's keystone change was the election of judges and magistrates via popular vote. However, the court's decision fell short, with only seven of eleven justices supporting the proposal.

For the ruling to pass, at least eight votes were needed to strike down the legislative changes. The close vote reflects deep divisions within the court regarding judiciary election processes and its alignment with democratic principles.

This development marks a significant moment in Mexico's ongoing legal discussions, as the nation grapples with balancing judicial independence and public accountability.

