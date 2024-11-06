Left Menu

Presidential Election 2023: Democracy Under Siege

In a heated presidential election between Kamala Harris and Donald Trump, preliminary exit polls reveal nearly 73% of voters view American democracy as under threat. The economy and democracy are the key concerns. The race is marked by unprecedented events, polarizing rhetoric, and a closely divided electorate.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-11-2024 04:11 IST | Created: 06-11-2024 04:11 IST
Presidential Election 2023: Democracy Under Siege
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a highly contentious presidential election between Democrat Kamala Harris and Republican Donald Trump, nearly 73% of voters expressed deep concerns over the state of American democracy, according to preliminary national exit polls by Edison Research. The poll reflects the intense anxiety permeating the nation.

Top issues for voters included democracy and the economy, each cited by about a third of respondents. With over a billion dollars spent on campaigns, the race remains neck and neck, marked by unprecedented events such as two assassination attempts on Trump and Biden's unexpected withdrawal.

The results of this election will make history no matter the outcome. Harris could become the first woman and person of Black and South Asian descent to hold the presidency. Meanwhile, Trump aims to win a non-consecutive second term, while control of both Congressional chambers hangs in balance.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Turkish Businessman's Arrest: Unmasking the Oil Sanctions Evasion

Turkish Businessman's Arrest: Unmasking the Oil Sanctions Evasion

 United States
2
Trump Campaign Claims Early Voting Momentum

Trump Campaign Claims Early Voting Momentum

 United States
3
Final Sprint in Battlegrounds: Harris vs. Trump Showdown

Final Sprint in Battlegrounds: Harris vs. Trump Showdown

 United States
4
Musk's Million-Dollar Voter Sweepstakes Faces Legal Scrutiny

Musk's Million-Dollar Voter Sweepstakes Faces Legal Scrutiny

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Data-Driven Workforce Solutions: Trentino's Model for Skills Matching Success

Financial Inclusion Through Technology: UNDP’s Vision for Mobile Wallets in Africa

Fast-Tracking Biodiversity Action: How AI is Transforming Policy Alignment for Nature’s Future

From Risk to Resilience: How Youth are Shaping the Future of Climate and Security

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024