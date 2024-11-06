Presidential Election 2023: Democracy Under Siege
In a heated presidential election between Kamala Harris and Donald Trump, preliminary exit polls reveal nearly 73% of voters view American democracy as under threat. The economy and democracy are the key concerns. The race is marked by unprecedented events, polarizing rhetoric, and a closely divided electorate.
In a highly contentious presidential election between Democrat Kamala Harris and Republican Donald Trump, nearly 73% of voters expressed deep concerns over the state of American democracy, according to preliminary national exit polls by Edison Research. The poll reflects the intense anxiety permeating the nation.
Top issues for voters included democracy and the economy, each cited by about a third of respondents. With over a billion dollars spent on campaigns, the race remains neck and neck, marked by unprecedented events such as two assassination attempts on Trump and Biden's unexpected withdrawal.
The results of this election will make history no matter the outcome. Harris could become the first woman and person of Black and South Asian descent to hold the presidency. Meanwhile, Trump aims to win a non-consecutive second term, while control of both Congressional chambers hangs in balance.
(With inputs from agencies.)
